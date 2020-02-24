Dale Morrow McLane, 71, of Boiling Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 while traveling with his wife.

He was born May 28, 1948 in Lancaster, NY to the late Fletcher and Eleanor (Duff) McLane.

Dale was a good, good man who was a rock for many. His absence will be felt for the rest of time.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Maryellen “Mickey” McLane; two children, Michael H. (wife Nicole) McLane and Meghan M. (husband Jason) Mathis; four siblings, Scott (wife Patricia) McLane, Lori (husband Glenn) Jackson, Craig McLane, and Bruce (wife Carla) McLane; a sister and brother in-law, Sheila and Samuel Begg; and five grandchildren whom he adored, Ellie, Maggie, Reilly, Samuel, and Annie.

A memorial service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 to support Dale’s love of animals.

