Dale L. Thomas, 74, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on October 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1946, in Carlisle, PA, to the late Paul and Frances (Nesmith) Thomas and is survived by his loving wife, Diana "Dee" (Bear) Thomas of Mt. Holly Springs.

Dale was a member of AMVETS Post 274, VETS, Post 243, South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, and the Mt. Holly Buck Tail Gang hunting camp. He was an avid fan of Penn State and Yankee sports teams and loved hunting, fishing, and golfing.

He is survived by his children, Steven Thomas of Mechanicsburg, and Erin St. Louis of Virginia; four grandchildren, Madison and Ella Thomas, Charles and Oscar St. Louis; and brother, Edward Thomas of Harrisburg.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:30 until 12:30 with a time of sharing and reflection to follow in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.