Dale L. Gilbert, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings.

He was born July 6, 1930 to the late Harold L., Sr. and Annie E. (Weigel) Gilbert.

Dale was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God, The Gobin Guard and Platinum Fitness (formerly Gold's Gym). He retired from Bethany Village as a painter and previously worked for Mclaughlin Painting. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Pauline (McClintock); brother, Glenn (wife Elaine) Gilbert of Carlisle; sister, Grace (husband Barry) Miller of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Rowe, Mildred and Dorothy Gilbert, Ruth Enyeartt, and Bertha Stouffer; and brothers, William, Harold, Jr. and Ralph Gilbert.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Chapel, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015.

