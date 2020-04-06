Dale Eugene Vaughn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Vaughn, 81, of Harrisburg, passed away at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born March 6, 1939 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Donald A. Vaughn, Sr. and Violet (Shover) Vaughn of Boiling Springs.

He is survived by his partner, Bonnie Tallman of Harrisburg and her daughters, Dr. Brandie Arnold and family of Blandon, Angela Garner and family of Kutztown, and Jamie Epps and family of Harrisburg. He is also survived by his twin brother, Dean Vaughn, of Hummelstown, his sister,

Dorcas Sherman, of Mt Holly, and his sister, Connie McDermond of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Vaughn, Jr. of Carlisle and his sister, Marie Hildebrand of Green Park.