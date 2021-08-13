Dale Clark Baer, 79, of Carlisle passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
He was born on July 8, 1942, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Jacob Orlow and Emma Louise Baer.
Dale proudly served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam veteran. After attending Carlisle High School and Electronic Institute of Harrisburg, he had a successful career in the radio communications field working for Control Data Corp. Following his first attempt and subsequent failure at retirement, Dale worked as a consultant for IEM supporting Army projects for FEMA.
Engaging in a full life, Dale was deeply loved by his family and friends. His light, love, and memory will always remain in the hearts of many that loved him. He enjoyed spending time at his small farm, camping, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dale was also a member of Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vonnie; son, Ronald Baer (wife, Mary); daughter Michelle Graby (husband, Doug); and grandchildren, Emma and Ella Krebs and Zachary Graby. He is also survived by his siblings, John, Glenn, and Robert.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Michael; infant twin daughters; and one brother, Jacob.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM at Goodyear Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011) or Speranza Animal Rescue (1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055). Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.