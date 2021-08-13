Dale Clark Baer, 79, of Carlisle passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

He was born on July 8, 1942, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Jacob Orlow and Emma Louise Baer.

Dale proudly served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam veteran. After attending Carlisle High School and Electronic Institute of Harrisburg, he had a successful career in the radio communications field working for Control Data Corp. Following his first attempt and subsequent failure at retirement, Dale worked as a consultant for IEM supporting Army projects for FEMA.

Engaging in a full life, Dale was deeply loved by his family and friends. His light, love, and memory will always remain in the hearts of many that loved him. He enjoyed spending time at his small farm, camping, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dale was also a member of Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vonnie; son, Ronald Baer (wife, Mary); daughter Michelle Graby (husband, Doug); and grandchildren, Emma and Ella Krebs and Zachary Graby. He is also survived by his siblings, John, Glenn, and Robert.