D. Marie Myers (Dorothy Weigle) of Carlisle, daughter of Glenn and Erma Weigle. Passed Sunday, December 15, 2019 after battling cancer. Predeceased in life by both parents and daughter Teresa Addington (Myers). She is survived by three sisters, Nancy Tate, Sandra Gensler and Patricia Day, daughter Tammy SnowWolf, granddaughter, Krystal Lynn Myers and grandson Kenneth James Addington, Jr. . A small memorial will be held later to honor her memory.
