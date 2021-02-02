D. Clinton Sauder, 84, of Carlisle, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at home with his family. He was born December 20, 1936, the oldest son of Daniel E. and Edna Sauder in Ephrata, Pa. Clinton was the husband of Alice Musser Sauder, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He was a lifelong dairy, hay, and grain farmer. He enjoyed life, talking with people, and took special interest in his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of the Mountain View Mennonite Church where he served as a deacon for nearly 39 years. He also spent time helping in church work in the Bahamas and Michigan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Nevin) Weaver, Carlisle, PA; and Melody (Jonathan) Ehst, Boiling Springs, PA; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. A viewing was held Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021, from 1 - 4 at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, Burnt House Road, Carlisle. The funeral service was held on Thursday morning, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Mountain View Mennonite Church. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Mennonite Church.