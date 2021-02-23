Cynthia R. Smallen

A retired Licensed Practical Nurse, she worked for nursing homes in Florida and Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School in 1968 and Seminole Community College in Sanford, Florida in 1978. A former member of the Col. Arthur Erwin Chapter of DAR in Deland, Florida, Cindy loved classic music and animals, especially dogs. She also loved to travel around the country, to the seashore and Broadway plays, and to Bermuda. Cindy enjoyed reading books on history and culture and spending time with her family and friends.