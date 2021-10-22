Cynthia Lynn Altice, 62, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 3, 2021 with immediate family by her side.

Cindy, as she was affectionately known, was born on February 23, 1959 in Iowa City, Iowa to Trudy Rodgers and the late Howard D. Hinnah.

Cindy was a graduate of Sandwich Community High School in 1977. She attended Northern Illinois University, studying accounting, before moving to Pennsylvania after meeting her husband, Arthur R. Altice "Art" on a blind date while visiting family. She decided to move to Pennsylvania and completed her studies at Shippensburg University graduating with a bachelor of science in accounting in 1982. Cindy and Art were married in Carlisle, PA in 1983.

Cindy loved nothing more than spending time with her family, including her daughter Amanda and son Adam. In December 2020, she became a grandmother when Adam and wife Kristi welcomed their son, Grant. Cindy enjoyed visiting with extended family, entertaining friends and family for holidays and gatherings in her kitchen or around the pool. She loved traveling and exploring historic cities and finding new friends wherever she went.

Cindy most recently worked for ten years at UPMC Pinnacle as the Manager of Payor Contract Operations. She earned her fellowship from the Healthcare Finances Management Association. She previously worked for 17 years with Carlisle Hospital.

Cindy is survived by her husband Art, daughter Amanda Altice and her partner Douglas Woodworth; son Adam Altice and wife Kristi; grandson Grant Altice; mother Trudy Rogers; brother Jeff Hinnah and his wife Debbie; sister Ann Storms and her husband Dana and her many nieces and nephews.

Cindy will be remembered most for her smile, kindness, unwavering spirit, and has left everyone with irreplaceable memories of love and laughter.

A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on October 30, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held starting at 12:00pm until services begin at 2:00pm. Services will be followed by ongoing celebration of Cindy's life with a 3:30pm reception at the Frederick House, 219 N. Hanover St. Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, family encourages donations to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.