Cynthia Lee Wolfe, 70, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was born October 12, 1951, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to parents Donald Wolfe and Doris Jean (Wentz) Wolfe.

She is survived by a sister Jacqueline Decker, a brother Jeffrey Wolfe, wife Judith, numerous cousins in Maryland, and her lifelong friend, Ruth M. Miller. She was retired as a bookkeeper for Footlocker after 50 years.

She enjoyed her work, doing yardwork, and traveling to Stone Harbor in the summer. And she loved her dogs Mannie, Molly, and Utley, as well as the Phillies, and the Eagles.

Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

MUSSELMAN