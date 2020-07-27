Cynthia L. Killmeyer-Ebert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CDR Cynthia Killmeyer-Ebert USN (Ret)

Cindy Ebert, 59, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on July 24th, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and two daughters, and in her final hours found comfort and peace after several months of struggle.

Cindy was born in 1961 in Braddock Hills, PA, to her parents Charles and Betty Killmeyer. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1979. She was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in 1983 as a member of only the fourth class to admit women. She was commissioned as an Ensign in the Civil Engineering Corps, and over her 21-year career would serve at many bases around the world, including Naval Air Station Key West, Naval Hospital Beaufort, Diego Garcia BIOT, Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and Marine Corps Base Quantico. She also received a Master’s in Civil Engineering from Penn State University, and was a licensed Professional Engineer.