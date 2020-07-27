Cynthia L. Killmeyer-Ebert

CDR Cynthia Killmeyer-Ebert USN (Ret)
Cindy Ebert, 59, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on July 24th, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and two daughters, and in her final hours found comfort and peace after several months of struggle.
Cindy was born in 1961 in Braddock Hills, PA, to her parents Charles and Betty Killmeyer. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1979. She was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in 1983 as a member of only the fourth class to admit women. She was commissioned as an Ensign in the Civil Engineering Corps, and over her 21-year career would serve at many bases around the world, including Naval Air Station Key West, Naval Hospital Beaufort, Diego Garcia BIOT, Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and Marine Corps Base Quantico. She also received a Master’s in Civil Engineering from Penn State University, and was a licensed Professional Engineer.
After retirement, Cindy and her family returned to Pennsylvania, settling in Carlisle in 2007. She spent her days volunteering with youth activities and supporting causes she believed in. Her military-precision levels of organization and planning were a welcome skill for many in the Carlisle area. She coached the math competition teams at St. Patrick School, and also brought her eye for detail and careful organization to the Carlisle High School Marching Band uniform committee. One of the greatest joys of her life was meeting and working with the youths involved with these activities.
Cindy made a huge impact on the people in her community, and she will be very dearly missed. She was an incredible mother, devoted wife, and caring friend to many. Although this loss is devastating to her family and friends, her spirit of strength and grace through difficulties inspire everyone her life touched.
Cindy is survived by Joe Ebert, her husband of 32 years, and her two daughters, Veronica and Sarah, both graduates of Carlisle High School. She is also survived by her mother, Elizabeth Killmeyer, her sister Kathy Purcell, and her brothers Matthew and Michael Killmeyer.
Friends will be received from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the family is asking local friends to pay respects before 5:30pm so those traveling from out of town can pay respects later, during the viewing hours.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Friday at St Patrick’s Catholic Church 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle.
A private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
