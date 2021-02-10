Cynthia E. Kinsey (Carrera), 65, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born in Harrisburg on December 1, 1955 to Salvatore Carrera and the late Winifred (Barry) Carrera.

Cynthia was a 1973 graduate of Dauphin County Technical School.

Cynthia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and homemaker who loved cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, traveling the world with her best friend/husband Dave, and summer afternoons by the pool. She also enjoyed cruising with Dave in her Z4 with the top down. She would put on her pink BMW ballcap and say, "take us somewhere, Hubby".

She worked as a dental receptionist at Staab and Suden Associates in Mechanicsburg for over 30 years and also at the office of Bruce Spivak, DMD. She was a member of the Bookworms Book Club, the South Middleton Democratic Club, and a volunteer at Foundry Day in Boiling Springs.

Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, David L.; her children, Christopher D. (Heather) of Richboro and Courtney E. Wivell (Chad) of Dover; 6 grandchildren; and siblings, Gregory Carrera of Mechanicsburg and Sandra Thompson of Carlisle.

Her laughter and love for her family will be sorely missed by all.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.