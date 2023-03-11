Cynthia A. Patterson

April 24, 1940- February 24, 2023

Cynthia Ann Patterson, on February 24, 2023, of Carlisle PA.

Born April 24, 1940 at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX, the eldest daughter of the late LTG Robert and Barbara Ann (Albright) Hackett.

Cynthia was a graduate of Punahou High School, Hawaii. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland, after attending the Universities of Hawaii, Penn State, and Adelphi College.

Cynthia, an active collector, specialized in oriental wood block prints and small porcelains. Attending nearby auctions was her favorite activity. She was an accomplished cook and an avid reader while her eyes permitted, read two to five books weekly. Cynthia loved to reminisce about growing up in an Army family.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, COL (Ret.) Joseph M. Patterson, a son, Robert M. Patterson, and his wife, Theresa, of New Bloomfield, and two sisters, Judy Brodhead, of Atlanta, GA and Pam Rosenberg, and her husband, Larry, of Boiling Springs. She also is survived by three step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bosler Library in Carlisle are suggested. https:/www.cumberlandcountylibraries.orgOS_MemorialHonor_Donation

or to the Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

