CW3 (Ret) Thomas F. Stenehjem, US Army

CW3 (Ret) Thomas F. Stenehjem, U. S. Army, 81, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 17, 1940, in Williston, North Dakota and was a son of the late Oscar and Loretta (Avery) Stenehjem.

Thomas graduated from Williston High School in 1958 and in 1974 earned his associates degree from Mt. Wachusett Community College. He served in the Vietnam War and earned three overseas bars, the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Good Conduct Medal 5th Award. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 after more than 25 years of service. He then worked at the U. S. Army War College, Carlisle. Thomas was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hannelore M. Stenehjem and three sons, Mark (wife, Cerila) Stenehjem of Cheyenne, WY, Michael Stenehjem, Carlisle, and Richard (wife, Shanna) Stenehjem, of Las Vegas, NV, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and one sister, Mavis Halvorson, Dilworth, MN. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Stenehjem.

A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday March 3, 2022, followed by memorial services at 7:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 7790 Grayson Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17111. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.