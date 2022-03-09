Curtis William Craft (age 53), passed away on Friday at Straub Medical Center, Honolulu, HI. He was the beloved son of the late Lawrence and Joan (Denny) Craft. Curtis was born in Topeka, KS and later moved with his family to Carlisle, PA. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1986 and earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Penn State University in 1990. He lived and worked in the state of Hawaii until the time of his death. He is survived by brothers Douglas Craft of Pittsburgh and Joel Craft of Rankin, PA. Additionally, he is survived by his stepmother, Linda Craft, stepsister Lisa Orris (husband Jeff), and stepbrother Scott Shepard (wife Heather). Curtis will always be remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. He was most happy when making people laugh. He could liven up any gathering and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Curtis will be laid to rest with his parents in Anthony, Kansas.