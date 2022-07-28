Curtis Wann II

Curtis Maxwell Wann II, son of Maxwell Perrine Wann and Marjorie Cooper Wann, born in Hays, Kansas July 24, 1940, passed away peacefully July 23, 2022, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania with his wife Bonnie Jean Wann by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, and is survived by two brothers and sister. Curtis graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering, served four years in the Naval Reserves and then enlisted as a U.S. Naval Flight Officer upon graduation. Curtis and Bonnie married December 21, 1963, with Curtis servicing four years honorably with a tour in Vietnam aboard the USS Kitty Haw. Curtis began his Engineering career in 1966 working for IBM in upstate New York, where he also attended Syracuse University, earning his Masters in Electrical Engineering. Curtis and Bonnie have three sons, Douglas Glenn Wann of Berryville, Virginia, Curtis Maxwell Wann III (Trey) of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Nathan Daniel Wann of Bristow, Virginia. Curtis and Bonnie have four grandchildren, Taylor Corinne Gore (husband Cameron), Abigail Catherine Wann, Curtis Maxwell Vann IV (Drew), Kara Elizabeth Wann and one great grandchild,. Georgia Evangeline Gore. Curtis had worked for IBM totaling 28 years from which he retired, but also held various other positions leveraging his Electrical Engineering education and Program Management skill. Curtis helped develop some of the first advance technical naval systems on submarines in his initial years at IBM. Curtis worked on one of the first commercial communication satellites that was launched on the first payload of the Space Shuttle. He was an adjunct professor teaching graduate level computer engineering at the University of New Mexico where he and Bonnie lived for 10 years. While in New Mexico, he developed the states Woman, Infant and Children (WIC) program for various pueblo groups, Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, and Louisiana state. Curtis was also a licensed amateur radio operator and loved to participate in local amateur radio events. Curtis was a 50-year member of the Hays Masonic Lodge #195, Kalurah Shriner Temple, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and member of Bull Run Kiwanis. Curtis was a devoted father to his three sons and community, volunteering his time as a youth soccer coach, referee, substitute teacher, and built the first computer software program for Sudley Swim Club. Curtis was also a woodworker throughout his years, perfecting his craftsmanship when his grandchildren were born, and continued to expand from building furniture to turning various wood species into bowls for family and friends. Memorial services will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carlisle, PA on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and lunch to follow at service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners International, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.