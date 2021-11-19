Curtis I. Myrick

Curtis R. Myrick, 81, of Carlisle, PA., passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born April 14, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles L. and Maye E. (Holt) Myrick.

Curtis retired from Carlisle SynTec Systems in 2000. He was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles Carlisle Aerie #1299, White Circle Club, and the Bonnie Brook Riding Club. Curtis also enjoyed hunting, camping and horseback riding.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 55 years Priscilla A. (Shenk) Myrick; daughters Tammy Loudon and her husband George, Jr. of Cherry Valley, Angela Hockensmith, and her husband Dennis of Bloserville; son Barry Myrick of Newville; grandchildren Grace, George III, Scott, Jessica, Robert, Adam and Amanda. Also survived by six great grandchildren. In addition to his late parents, Curtis was preceded in death by sisters Betty Lou Sterner and Maye Haines and brothers Charles and Ronald Myrick.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00AM until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waggoners U.MC., 127 Longs Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the American Cancer Society. 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.