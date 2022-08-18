Curt Alan Bream

September 06, 1965- August 16, 2022

Curt Alan Bream, 56, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on August 16, 2022, in UPMC Carlisle. He was born September 6, 1965. His parents were Gloria J. (Dick) Bream of Mt. Holly Springs and the late Donald E. "Bear" Bream.

Curt was a 1984 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He worked for the Cumberland Valley School District in both maintenance and custodial, for over 25 years. He was active with baseball and softball in the community for 30 years working with Mt. Holly Springs Youth Sports Association, Revenge Fast-Pitch, and Carlisle Area Little League. He was also the Cub Master for Pack 170 for over 20 years and was involved with Cub Scout Day/Twilight camps over the years. He was also a former board member of the Mt. Holly Springs Parks and Recreation, and helped with elections in Mt Holly Springs. Curt was very charitable with his time and was loved by his community.

In addition to his mother, Curt is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen (Darby) Bream of Mt. Holly Springs; Son, Joseph Bream of Harrisburg; grandson, Leonardo Bream of Harrisburg; brother, Derek Bream and his wife Dawn of Mt. Holly Springs; sister-in-laws Laura (Darby) Dundorf of Carlisle, Eileen (Darby) Mulroy of Carlisle, Mary (Darby) Zayas-Bazan of Florida; brother-in-laws Michael Darby of Arizona and John Darby of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese and Pastor Donna Hildebrand officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and one hour prior to the service at the church and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Relay for Life or a youth program in your community. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.