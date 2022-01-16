Creigh S. Snyder, Jr., 93, of State College, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at The Atrium at The Village At Penn State.

Born September 4, 1928, in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Creigh S., Sr. and Helen Wolfe Snyder. Creigh served in the United States Navy from 1946-1948. Within two weeks of discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Heishman, who preceded him in death on March 14, 2015.

Creigh earned a degree in Mortuary Science from Eckels Mortuary School in 1950 and worked as a Funeral Director in Grove City and Mercer, serving as the community's de facto ambulance driver as well. He then became a salesman for the York Casket Company and, later, a partner in the company. He never showed up for a client meeting without sweet treats and, despite his profession, a healthy dose of humor. He was, above all, unfailingly kind.

Creigh was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church and had previously been active with Eastminster Presbyterian in York. He was an avid fan of the Nittany Lions and the Washington NFL Football Team. After retirement, he often "went to work" at the golf course, playing several rounds per week. He spent countless hours watching his grandchildren compete in various sports and, even when they lost, never failed to tell them how proud he was.

He received exceptional care from the staff at The Village At Penn State and The Atrium, often remarking how much he enjoyed the food and felt loved by the staff. Creigh's family is forever grateful for the kindness and care showed to him.

Creigh is survived by his daughter, Cinda S. Kostyak, and her husband, John, of State College; two sisters, Jeanne Martson and Sandra Eckendrode, both of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Kati Eisenhuth and her husband Scott, and JC Kostyak and his wife Megan; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Max, Ellie, and Jack.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Centre Volunteers in Medicine, cvim.net

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.