Creedin F. Cornman

September 06, 1924- May 09, 2022

Creedin F. Cornman, 97, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Green Ridge Village Retirement Community.

He was born September 6, 1924, in Carlisle to the late Charles and Mabel (Adams) Cornman.

Creedin honorably served his country in the US Army during WWII with the 584th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion. He was a member of Christian Life Community Church for over 30 years. He served as a Deacon and was active in Men's Ministries. Creedin loved the Lord and was anxious to see Heaven. He often asked why God left him on this earth for so long. Creedin was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors, no matter what the weather was. He enjoyed ice fishing and opening day of trout season when he could be found on the banks of Col. Denning State Park serving breakfast to the next generation of fishermen. Creedin loved to bowl and in his later years bowled on the WII with his friends. He had a great sense of humor and would often make a joke to lighten people's moods. His smile and laugh will be missed by many, but most of all by his family.

Creedin is survived by one daughter, Charlene Ryan of Spirit Lake, IO; one stepson, Al "Butch" (wife Polly) Darr of Carlisle; two stepdaughters, Irene (husband Tom) Morrow of Carlisle and Yvonne (husband Mark) Swarner of Carlisle; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Cornman, to whom he was married for 32 years; his second wife, Reba Cornman, to whom he had been married for 29 years; one son, Charles Cornman; and all of his siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Creedin to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

