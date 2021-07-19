Creeden E. Sunday

Creeden honorably served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a plank holder of the USS Portsmith and enjoyed attending their reunions. Creeden was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He played center for the Harrisburg Eagles semi-professional football team. Creeden founded and operated the former C.E. Sunday and Sons Well Drilling with his family until its eventual sale. He was a member of VFW Post 477 and was a member and past president of the Carlisle Aero Modelers Association. Creeden enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and received several awards for competition flying. He also looked forward to yearly trips to hunt moose, mule deer, or bear.