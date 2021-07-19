Creeden E. Sunday, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital.
He was born November 27, 1926, in New Kingstown to the late Clarence R. and Ada A. (Hair) Sunday.
Creeden honorably served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was a plank holder of the USS Portsmith and enjoyed attending their reunions. Creeden was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He played center for the Harrisburg Eagles semi-professional football team. Creeden founded and operated the former C.E. Sunday and Sons Well Drilling with his family until its eventual sale. He was a member of VFW Post 477 and was a member and past president of the Carlisle Aero Modelers Association. Creeden enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and received several awards for competition flying. He also looked forward to yearly trips to hunt moose, mule deer, or bear.
Creeden is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Dolores W. Sunday of Carlisle; three sons, Craig E. (wife Joan) Sunday of Carlisle, Dennis C. (wife Dawn) Sunday of Perry County, and Kirk D. Sunday of Montana; three grandchildren, Amber (husband Ryan) Clay, Laura (husband Brian) Holton, and Rachel Sunday; and five great-grandchildren, Levi and Phoenix Clay and Connor, Cody, and Julie Holton. In addition to his parents, Creeden was preceded in death by five siblings, Opal Simpson, Sylvia Grosz, David Sunday, Leon Sunday, and Stanley Sunday and his daughter-in-law, Cheryl.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
