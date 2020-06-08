× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Credon Elmer Bixler, 89, of Carisle, PA died on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in 1931 to the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Kough) Bixler. Credon grew up on a farm in Cumberland Co. and developed a love for animals that lasted throughout his life. Credon was a 1950 graduate of Carlisle High School, having majored in the agriculture curriculum. Throughout his high school years, he was involved in the Cumberland County 4-H Baby Beef Club.

Credon served 2 years (1950-1951) in the Navy on the Destroyer USS Caperton. When he was discharged, he resumed his interest in agriculture and applied to become part of the International Farm Youth Exchange Program (IFYE). He was chosen to spend 3 months in India in 1955 living with 3 different families and learning about their culture and way of farming. This trip was a highlight in his life and he kept in contact with former IFYE’s through the years. Credon’s love of all-things outdoors is reflected in his life: for more than 35 years he worked as a technician for Atlantic Breeders Cooperative, Lancaster, PA . He helped with, and later was a leader of, the Conodoguinet Sheep Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Credon loved to travel and he and his family enjoyed many camping adventures throughout the years.