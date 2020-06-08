Credon Elmer Bixler, 89, of Carisle, PA died on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in 1931 to the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Kough) Bixler. Credon grew up on a farm in Cumberland Co. and developed a love for animals that lasted throughout his life. Credon was a 1950 graduate of Carlisle High School, having majored in the agriculture curriculum. Throughout his high school years, he was involved in the Cumberland County 4-H Baby Beef Club.
Credon served 2 years (1950-1951) in the Navy on the Destroyer USS Caperton. When he was discharged, he resumed his interest in agriculture and applied to become part of the International Farm Youth Exchange Program (IFYE). He was chosen to spend 3 months in India in 1955 living with 3 different families and learning about their culture and way of farming. This trip was a highlight in his life and he kept in contact with former IFYE’s through the years. Credon’s love of all-things outdoors is reflected in his life: for more than 35 years he worked as a technician for Atlantic Breeders Cooperative, Lancaster, PA . He helped with, and later was a leader of, the Conodoguinet Sheep Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Credon loved to travel and he and his family enjoyed many camping adventures throughout the years.
After Credon retired he found a passion in mowing lawns. He worked more than 10 years mowing in the Mt. Holly Springs cemetery. He took pride in helping to keep the grounds of his church (Barnitz Methodist) in tip-top shape. For many years he served as trustee of the church as well.
Credon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Cramer Bixler; two sons, David Bixler of Carlisle; Alan (Denise) Bixler of Jacksonville, FL; 3 grandchildren: Virginia (Patrick) Huddleston of Wichita, KS; Emily Bixler of Wichita, KS and Allison Bixler of Dallas, TX; 4 great grandchildren: Alexandria, Corbin, Ashton and Dorothy. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harold and Ronald Bixler. Interment will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
His life will be celebrated with a private service of remembrance.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnitz United Methodist Church, 23 Church Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015 or any charity of your choice.
