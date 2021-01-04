“Death is as much a reality as birth, growth, maturity and old age – it is the certainty. I do not fear death as much as I fear the indignity of deterioration, dependence and hopeless pain.”

So said Crea Elizabeth Arnold of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, born near Shippensburg on September 7, 1922, the daughter of the late Irvin F and Bertha A Van Scyoc Rotz. Crea completed her current 98-year physical expression on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020.

After 58 years of marriage Crea was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles E Arnold on December 12, 2001, and by her sister Virginia Evans Gelbaugh in 2003.

A 1941 graduate of Carlisle High School, she worked at Carlisle Shoe, then retired in 1984 after 16 years as accounts manager at Cochran & Allen Hardware. She enjoyed a 70-year membership in Second Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon.

She is survived by two sons, Larry E Arnold of Harrisburg and Richard L Arnold of Lemoyne, daughters-in-law Sandra Nevius and Nancy Sampson, and niece Margie Evans.

The family is thankful for the love and kindness showed by her neighbors and friends in her faith community when at home, and to the staff at the Church of God Home for their compassionate concern and care during her last year.

Memorial donations can be gifted to the outreach programs of Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle PA 17013. Due to COVID-19, log onto www.HoffmanFH.com for cyberMemorial information.