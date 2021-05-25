Craig Metzger

Craig E. Metzger, age 59, formerly of Gardners and Carlisle, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the WellSpan York Hospital with his family at his side.

Craig was employed as an HVAC Technician with the Shipley Energy Company in York, PA. He was a member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ in Carlisle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy L. Brewbaker Metzger, Carlisle, son, Wesley K. Metzger (wife Jennifer), daughter, Cristen M. Metzger, and his brother, Brian K. Metzger (wife Teresa) all of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM in St. Matthews United Church of Christ 3240 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Timothy Dugan as Officiant. Burial with military honors by the Cumberland County Honor Guard will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. There will be a public visitation on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services.