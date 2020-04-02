Craig B. Kissinger, 63, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his home.
He was born May 1, 1956 in Franklin County, PA to the late Herbert "Jack" and Jo-Ann (Knodle) Kissinger.
Craig worked as a professional barber for nearly 40 years. During his career he was both self-employed and was contracted by the military as a barber. He formerly owned barber shops in both Georgia and Carlisle, PA. Craig worked part time as a teacher of motorcycle safety for Total Control. He was a member of the Turnpike Ramblers Motorcycle Club where he was a past president. Craig was a gifted marksman who enjoyed competing in IDPA and USPSA events. He often practiced shooting at the West Shore Gun Club where he was a member. He honorably served his country in the US Army where he was a MP during the Vietnam Era.
He is survived by his loving wife Louise B. Hoffheins of Carlisle; three children, Amanda Lester of Glennville, GA, Jaclyn Kissinger of Glennville, GA, and Jacob Kissinger of Carlisle; eight grandchildren, Rebekah, Josiah, Jasper, Jase, Delaney, Peyton, Carly, and Anna; two step-sons, Brent (wife Danelle) Hoffheins and Grant (wife Shelly) Hoffheins both of Carlisle; and his two canine companions, Rambler and Elvis. In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his son Patrick Anthony "Tony" Kissinger.
A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111 or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road. Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.