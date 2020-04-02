Craig B. Kissinger

Craig worked as a professional barber for nearly 40 years. During his career he was both self-employed and was contracted by the military as a barber. He formerly owned barber shops in both Georgia and Carlisle, PA. Craig worked part time as a teacher of motorcycle safety for Total Control. He was a member of the Turnpike Ramblers Motorcycle Club where he was a past president. Craig was a gifted marksman who enjoyed competing in IDPA and USPSA events. He often practiced shooting at the West Shore Gun Club where he was a member. He honorably served his country in the US Army where he was a MP during the Vietnam Era.