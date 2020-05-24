Cpl. Timothy John Groller II

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our beloved son, father, husband, brother, coworker, and friend went to be with the Lord, at the age of 37, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born on June 12, 1982 in Easton, PA to Timothy John and Lenore (Finelli) Groller of Easton.

Heaven must have needed extraordinary entertainment because Tim was always the life of any social gathering. Timothy enjoyed life to its fullest. Since his early childhood, Timothy enjoyed sports. He played soccer, baseball and was a wrestler for the Palmer Township Panthers and later for the Easton Area High School wrestling team, where he was a member of the 2001 state championship team. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and baseball card collector. He was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies fan all of his life. Most importantly, Timothy was devoted to his precious family. He treasured his wife and children and enjoyed traveling to the beach, playing board games, quoits, miniature golfing, and bowling with them.