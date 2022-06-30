Cosma M. Madigan, age 95, of Mechanicsburg, passed away June 28, 2022 at Celebration Villa of Dillsburg. Born January 22, 1927, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Venet) Sunseri. Cosma was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril T. Madigan, and sister Marion Mitek. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Denk and her husband Barry of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Katherine Denk, Brian Denk and wife Dr. Kate Zakrzewski; two great grandchildren, Colin and Shea Denk; and close cousin Mark Correll. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Friday July 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg, preceded by a receiving of family and friends at 10:00 AM. Private interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery, Johnstown. In memory, contributions can be made to: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or your local food pantry. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com