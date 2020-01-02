Corrine M. Cozort, 96, of Carlisle, PA, passed away December 9, 2019 in the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 14, 1923 in Yankton, SD to the late George and Lillian (Lee) Fearn and was the widow of Rodney K. Cozort.
Corrine grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and went to school in Valley City, ND. Married in 1942, her husband was sent to the South Pacific and she raised her first two children on her own. Corrine had two more children in 1953 and 1963. She returned to work in the 1960's as a secretary for a Fargo, ND construction company. In 1974, she moved to Russellville, AK with her husband, where they owned and operated a laundromat. They were divorced in 1990. Corrine moved to Carlisle, PA in 1994 and held several part-time positions at Dickinson College as she helped her son, Daniel and his wife, raise their children, Harrison and Clara. She became a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and participated in many activities, such as quilting for charity and making peanut butter Easter eggs as a fundraising activity. In her long life, she faced many challenges but, was always cheerful and helpful. Corrine made many friends wherever she lived and was a source of strength and comfort for her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her children, Daniel Cozort of Carlisle, PA, Rodney Cozort of The Dalles, OR, Susan Christensen of Detroit Lakes, MN and Christl Cozort of Brussels, Belgium; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Berg, of Fargo, ND. Corrine was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Steinacker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Paul's, 201 W. Louther St. Carlisle, PA 17013 on April 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City, ND. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.