Cornelis G. Boeree

Dr. C. George Boeree, age 68, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, 2021, surrounded by family at home.

Born in the Netherlands, George immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his parents, the late C. George and Eberdina (Van Olffen) Boeree, and his brother. He primarily grew up on Long Island, New York.

George served as a psychology professor at Shippensburg University for 30 years. He will be remembered for his love of his family as well as his curiosity, kindness, and desire to live a simple and happy life. When not with family, he spent his time playing instruments, watching British mysteries, reading, and researching. He was interested in languages and went on to create his own auxiliary language, Lingua Franca Nova.

George is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judith Boeree of Shippensburg; daughters Jennifer Boeree and her husband, Staks Rosch, of Wallingford (PA), Meredith Boeree of Carlisle (PA), and Kathryn Boeree-Kline and her wife, Ashley Boeree-Kline, of Baltimore (MD); grandchildren Orion Rosch, Lyra Rosch, and Julian Boeree-Kline; and brother, Vendel Boeree and his wife Arlene Boeree.

The family will be having a private celebration of life at their convenience.

Contributions may be made in George's memory to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202.