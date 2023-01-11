Cornelia C. Middleton

Cornelia C. “Connie” Middleton

June 14, 1941 - January 7, 2023

Cornelia C. “Connie” Middleton, 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

She was born on June 14, 1941, in Oceanside, CA to the late Ret. Col. Alfred K. Clark and Clarissa (Bennett) Clark.

As a child, Connie lived in Santa Barbara, CA, while her father served overseas in WWII. Following the war, she and her mother joined her father in Hungary for several years before returning to the states.

As a teen, Connie's family was stationed at the Carlisle Army War College where she attended Carlisle High School for her junior year. The family moved to Alexandria, VA, where she attended St. Agnes School in Arlington, VA, for her senior year and met and married her husband, the late Ret. Col. Robert “Denny” Middleton on December 28, 1961. They celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death on April 12, 2022.

Before returning to the Carlisle Army War College is 1979, Connie graduated from the University of Alabama and used her degree in Art History to beautifully decorate her homes at the many military duty stations, design elementary school program covers, educate her children as to the classics, add her flare to her outfits across the decades of fashion, sew all her children's clothes, act as a kindergarten aide for four years, and paint and throw pots in her basement art studio in VA.

Once retired with her husband in Carlisle, Connie lived a wonderfully vibrant life. From the time she moved to Carlisle until 2014, Connie could be found teaching skiing at Ski Roundtop every winter. Over 35 years, she taught three generations of families to ski. She was featured in SKI Magazine as one of the top 100 Women Ski Instructors of the United States and she and Denny started the 55+ Senior Development Ski Club. She also enjoyed many ski vacations around the world with friends and family.

For the past 44 years, Connie was an active member of St John's Episcopal Church and the Bosler Library. At church, she enjoyed supporting the PWOC, Women at the Well, Loaves and Fishes, the Columbarium, and the SPY summer youth program. At the library, she was proud to fundraise and support The Bookery.

Connie cultivated so many meaningful relationships throughout her life. She remained friends with her classmates from St. Agnes, her colleagues and students from Ski Roundtop, parishioners from St. John's, fellow lovers of literature through Bosler, and the wonderful women in her life through her involvement in the Travelers, the Not for Lunch Bunch, Mothers/Daughters, ABC, and her beloved Book Club.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Lee (and David) Marriott, Laura (and Gary Wolf) Russell, her grandchildren Ayrton (and Arielle Arleth) Marriott and Shea Wolf, her sister-in-law, Leslie Middleton, niece Shannon (and Tom) Smiatek, nephew Brent (and Misty) Powell, their children and grandchildren, and her cousins from across the country. She leaves behind her loving dog, Richard, and will be met by her many faithful companions from throughout the years-Cassidy, Bell, Cori, Rocky, George, Dorothy, Zippy, Alfie, Pie, Sugar, and Hanky.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square, Carlisle, PA, on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00am. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the church.

The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, PA, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.