Corliss Ann Kitner Cromer

October 25, 1945- August 14, 2022

Corliss Ann Kitner Cromer of Carlisle passed away on August 14, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. She was born on October 25, 1945, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Walter Edward (Wally) Kitner and Dorothy (Stehle) Kitner. She was also predeceased by her husband, Ronald Lee Cromer, who died on September 9, 2019; her sister, Wendy Lou Kitner; and her stepmother, Revenda Deckman Frycklund.

She was a life-long member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle where she formerly served on the Social Ministry Committee, as Church Council Secretary, and as a member of its original Bell Choir. She was a 1963 graduate of Carlisle High School, and in 2003 retired from the US Army War College with almost 40 years of government service. She was a member and former Secretary of the local NARFE Chapter. After her retirement from the War College, she managed the box office at the downtown Carlisle Theatre for ten years.

Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Spanos and husband George of Hummelstown; her son, Patrick and wife Kristen O'Hara Cromer of Lakewood, Colorado; and her five greatly loved grandchildren, Abby, Alex, and Katie Spanos and Anna and Jude Cromer. She is also survived by two sisters, Kathy Liebrum of State College and Pamela Rosenberry of Carlisle. Corliss very much loved the company her friends, her church, her family and especially her five grandchildren and was very involved in all of their lives (but of course her grand dog Sophie was her favorite). She loved reading, scrapbooking, creating beautiful handmade greeting cards, good food, and was known to be a fierce competitor at the card table accompanied by either sweet wine or a bloody mary.

A viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St. Carlisle with Rev. Kevin Stout and Pastor Gay Irwin officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A time of fellowship will be held at the Church in Stock Hall following the burial. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross. www.EwingBrothers.com