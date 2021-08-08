Corey James Mattila, 30, of Cortland, OH and formerly of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, as a result of an ATV accident.

Corey was born in Carlisle, PA, on September 10, 1990, to Nikki L. Noll of Boiling Springs and Mark F. Mattila of Michigan. A Boiling Springs High School graduate, class of 2009, he excelled at wrestling and was a District 3 champion. Corey loved all sports, especially shooting pool, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye's and Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved spending time with his daughter, Scarlett. For the past 5 years, Corey was employed at KraftMaid where he was a cabinetry specialty builder, served as a line leader, and was on the safety team. He was a member of the Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851 and the Mt. Holly Springs Citizens Fire Company #1.

Surviving is his cherished daughter, Scarlett Rose Mattila; his mother's fiancée, Rick Barber; fathers wife, Marisa; and Corey's fiancée, Kerry Ballard. Also surviving are grandmothers, Nancy Noll and her companion, Harry Evans, Connie Brewer and Judy Mattila; sisters, Tia Mattila, Kayla Korey, and Kadie Kaukola; uncles, Don, Erik, Jeremy (Trista) and Eli Mattila (Amanda) and Brandon Noll (Kate); aunt, Wendi Noll; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Corey was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ernie Noll and Frederick Mattila.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Citizens Fire Company #2, 405 Forge Road., Boiling Springs, PA 17007 on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM with Reverend Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scarlett Rose Educational Fund, C/O Members First Federal Credit Union, 321 York Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.