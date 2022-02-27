Cora Alice Douglas

Cora "Corky" Alice Douglas of Carlisle, passed away February 25, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born March 4, 1928, in Milton, PA, to the late Cora and George Dreisbach.

Corky was loved by her children, grandchildren, and her beloved great-grandchildren. They were the source of joy in her life, and she took great pleasure in visits, pictures and stories told of the day-to-day escapades of every member of her family. Her love for her family and friends was immeasurable.

She is survived by her children, Patty Donnelly (Bob Steibly), Debbie, George III (Stephanie), and Bill. Her grandchildren, VJ Donnelly (Jana), Katie McGuire (Kevin), Andrea Funk (Gerry), Elizabeth Cook (Joe), George IV, Justine, Zoe, and Liam (Kortney) and great-grandchildren, Jack, Drew and Ben Donnelly, Cora McGuire, Jamie and Charlie Funk, and Madison and Colin Cook. She was proceeded in death by two brothers, George and William Dreisbach.

A graduate of Carlisle High School, she attended Dickinson College and was a former member of the Carlisle Garden Club, Mary Dickinson Club and Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary.

At Corky's request, there will be no services.