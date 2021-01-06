Constant O. Maffey died peacefully on January 5th, 2021 at nearly 98 years of age. He left this life in the same way in which he lived it: uncomplaining, in love with his family, worshipping God, and having expended all his energy working to make each phase of his life the best it could be for those that depended on him. He was born in Elizabeth NJ on February 3, 1923, a first-generation son of immigrants from northern Italy. With his brother and sisters, he grew up working in his family's locksmith shop. He had three lifelong passions: playing trumpet, riding motorcycles, and aircraft. He was a member of the NJ State High School Band Competition champions as the First Chair Trumpet. He bought his first Harley Davidson in 1940 and rode it until drafted into the Army. When the last of his children left the house in 1984, he bought his second Harley and rode it until he could no longer ride, at age 83. His fascination with aircraft led him to attend night school where he received his Aeronautics and Engineering license. Upon graduating high school, he broke with family expectations and went to work as an Army Civilian employee, as an aircraft mechanic at Langley Field VA. Like many of his generation, he was drafted in 1942, and went on to serve in the Army Air Corps as a flight engineer on B24s during WWII. He flew missions out of southern Italy and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for valor in 2005, since the original paperwork was lost for 60 years. Upon his discharge from the service, he returned to Elizabeth NJ and the locksmith shop where he and his brother continued to work in the family business. The day he met the love of his life, Afra, he told his parents "don't be surprised if I marry that girl." As with everything he did in life, once he put his mind to it, it happened. They were married February 9, 1947. In addition to raising their 8 children as productive members of society, he mastered his profession. He left the family business and started his own specialty locksmithing business, receiving at least one patent and creating innovative security solutions for his clients. He was elected President of his professional association, the Associated Locksmiths of America - a testament to his expertise and the regard his peers held for him. He earned the Certified Protection Professional Certification through ASIS. He finally retired at age 75, and moved to Carlisle PA (lower taxes and car insurance) where he and Afra enjoyed life and family for another 23 years. He continued his deep love and devotion to his family, faith, and his country. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Afra Polli Maffey, their 8 children - Linda Garofalo (Joseph), Paul Maffey (Andra), Gene Maffey (Joan), Susan Rakfal, Daniel Maffey (Emily), Thomas Maffey (Alice), Marie Buonforte (Thomas) and John Maffey (Christine), their 33 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be on Friday, January 8, 2021, arranged by Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg PA. The viewing will be held at noon at St. Katharine Drexel Church, Mechanicsburg, with the Funeral Mass at 1 PM, followed by the burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Carlisle PA. Mass will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/uo8gO_FfHE0 In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in his name to the veteran's organization of your choice.