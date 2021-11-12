Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Constance Marjorie Myers of Mechanicsburg, 102 1/2, passed into eternal rest on October 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, SFC Donald W. Myers.

Connie was born on March 29, 1919, in Barking, Essex, England, the daughter of Constance and Albert Mitchell. She was a war bride who worked for the American Red Cross and served in communications with the Women's Auxiliary British Royal Air Force during WW II. A poppy will be placed in her honor in the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance, London, England, on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021. Her name will also be professionally inscribed in the Royal British Legion Never Forget Book of Remembrance, on display in its London headquarters.

She is survived by daughters Denise Willard and husband David of Mechanicsburg; Linda Rowe and husband John of Mechanicsburg; son Stephen Myers and wife Lesa of East Berlin; four grandchildren: Jonathan Rowe of NYC, Lindsay Rowe and Matthew Flinchbaugh of Mechanicsburg, Jeffrey Rowe and wife Laura of Mechanicsburg; Ashley and husband Matt Strubhar of Lebanon; and eight great-grandchildren: Adalyn Dunn, Lilly Rowe, Jackson Rowe, Andrew Rowe, Dawson Flinchbaugh, Corbin Ryan, Cullen Ryan and Rory Strubhar.

Connie was a faithful parishioner at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mechanicsburg for over sixty years, and she was active in the Altar Guild, Episcopal Church Women, Steeple People and lay ministry. She loved her family, her church family, her many friends and traveling. She performed volunteer work for Meals on Wheels and New Hope Ministries and was a member of the local Trans-American British Brides Association. She touched many lives, and her grace, her wit and positive attitude were an inspiration to all who met her.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 20, 2021 with a reception to follow at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8 East Keller Street, Mechanicsburg, PA. Father David Harper and Deacon Madelaine Redmond will officiate. It was Connie's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to either St. Luke's or New Hope Ministries.

An online service and a copy of the program will be broadcast live and available after the service at https://st-lukes-mechanicsburg.diocpa.org/.