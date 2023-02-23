Constance I. Adams

April 28, 1951- February 21, 2023

Constance I. "Connie" Adams, 71, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 28, 1951, in Conneaut, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Richard Dean and Joyce (Cline) Dean.

Connie graduated from Conneaut High School with the class of 1969. Connie worked as an office manager in the dental care industry for many years.

She is survived by her husband Dwight L. Adams, Jr., one son Michael (wife Jennifer) Zimmerman of Erie, one daughter Renee (husband Billy) Coon of Carlisle, one sister Terry (husband Chuck) McGuirk of Kissimmee, FL, two granddaughters, Jordan and Joella Zimmerman and four grandsons, Ryan Zimmerman, Ashton Coon, Channing Coon and Greyson Coon.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.