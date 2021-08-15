Constance Cannon Crawford

Constance was previously a resident of Shippensburg, Middletown, Carlisle, New Franklin, Fayetteville, Altoona and Wilmington (DE). Constance was a cosmopolitan woman, kind, fun, academically gifted, articulate and service oriented with fellowship and leadership skills. She had degrees from Goldey-Beacom College, Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn State University. She earned her Bachelor of Humanities degree when she was in her 60's, graduating with Distinct Honors and was accepted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. A voracious reader and lifelong lover of learning and sharing knowledge, she received 6 college degrees over the span of 45 years. A true wordsmith, she was a published and award-winning poet, a purveyor of stories searching for truth and humor. Never one to let a homeless dog or cat (or human) go without shelter or food, she let many into her home in their time of need. Through her many passions, interests and volunteering, she truly made a difference in the lives of many people. We miss her very much.