Connie Schlak of Carlisle and Boiling Springs PA and originally of Boone and Ames Iowa died peacefully in her Cumberland Crossings cottage on December 17, 2022. Loving wife of William B. Schlak, who died May 8, 2022, Connie is survived by her children Michelle (Dave) Swallow of Nashua NH, Steve (Suzi) Schlak of Fairfield PA, Suzanne (John) Lynch of Pittsburgh PA; grandchildren David, Katherine, and Sarah Swallow, Shane and Samantha Schlak, and Meghan and Kyle Lynch; siblings Kelly Franz and Don Kuhl; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She was a decades-long teacher, Bronze Life Master bridge player, golf coach, and avid solver of crosswords, logic problems, and more. Connie was inducted to the Delone Catholic Hall of Honor (www.bit.ly/schlak), a Woodrow Wilson Scholar, and a favorite teacher for many students over the years.