Connie Lou (Duprey) Taylor, 73, of Carlisle, PA passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born July 2, 1948 in Carlisle, PA to the late Robert F. and Lou Ella (Mentzer) Duprey. Connie was the widow of her loving husband of 43 years, William “Bill” H. Taylor, who passed away on August 13, 2015.

Connie enjoyed listening to Bill play piano, coloring, putting together puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Connie was an avid hot-chee dog connoisseur.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Colleen) Taylor of Pittsburgh, and her daughter, Briana Taylor of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Madelyn Turner of Etters, and Garett Taylor of Pittsburgh; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Poet. Also surviving are her sisters, Kay (Bill) Powers and Dollie (Skip) Howe; her brothers, Gene (Nancy) Mentzer and Harry “Butch” (Penny) Duprey; brother-in-law, Gus Stine; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Connie was predeceased by her sister, Reabie Stine, and granddaughters, Meghan Turner and Emily Turner.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a Celebration of Life is scheduled. Online condolences to the family may be made to www.colefuneral.com.