Connie J. Walters

June 30, 1953- July 30, 2022

Connie J. Walters, 69, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on June 30, 1953, in Carlisle and is the daughter of Shirley (Foster) Deihl of Carlisle and the late John M. Deihl. Connie was the widow of Ronald H. Walters who passed away on Feb. 27, 2011, and whom she missed dearly.

Connie graduated from Big Spring High School with the class of 1971. She worked 35 years as an executive secretary for the Hal Kivlin Sales Agency, Carlisle. Connie enjoyed the beach and her Labrador Retrievers. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son Brad Jumper and his companion Rebecca Keim of Carlisle, two brothers, Allen Deihl of Carlisle and Mark Deihl of Bella Vista, AR and several nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by one brother Randy Deihl.

A graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1271 Longs Gap Rd., Carlisle, with Rev. Ed Rosenberry officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.