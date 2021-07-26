Connie E. Keiter, 74, of Newville passed away Sunday July 25, 2021 in UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

She was born December 23, 1946 in Hanover, PA the daughter of Robert and Lovie Dressler Markle.

Connie had worked at Ross Distribution Center, and Kinney Shoe.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth L. Keiter Sr., and one son Anthony W. "Tony" Keiter.

Connie is survived by one daughter Crissy Rufe and her husband Ed, and two sons Kenneth L. Keither and John C. Keiter; four grandchildren Alexia Keiter, Aaliyah Keiter, Jacquelyn Paxton, and Kyle Paxton; and one great granddaughter Lizzie.

A viewing will be held Thursday July 29 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held Friday July 30, 2021 at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens Carlisle.