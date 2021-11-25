Colonel USA (R) Robert J. Chant

Robert James Chant, retired Colonel, United States Army, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, November 23, 2021, in his home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Robert, Bob, or Bobby as he was affectionately known, was born on December 16, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio to Beatrice Marie Lynch Chant and William Herbert Chant. He was the youngest of five children: Edith Chant Frustere, Kathryn Chant Brillhart, Leonard H. and Beatrice M. Chant Kovalik. Bob married the former Sally A. Daugherty from Monongahela, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 1956. After tours of duty in Europe, Vietnam, Michigan, Texas, Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Hawaii, Bob and Sally decided to retire in Carlisle where they raised their two daughters. He leaves his daughter Lisa Marie Chant Manthey and husband Greg and Tara Rae Chant Taylor Russell and husband Charles. Bob has four grandchildren: Chelsea RaeAnne Manthey Lubowitz and husband Tyler, Tiffany Chantelle Manthey Jennings and husband Maxwell, Dalton Chant Taylor and wife Mackenzie and Madison Marie Taylor. He also has four step-grandsons: Ryan Manthey and wife Monica, Sam Manthey and wife Angel, Christopher Russell and wife Amita and Quinn Russell. Bob also has nine great grandchildren.

Bob graduated from Collinwood High School, Cleveland, Ohio and from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan. He received his Master's Degree from Michigan State University, East Lansing and an Associate degree in Art from Harrisburg Community College. While in high school, he was captain of the football team and as a college player, lettered four years as a running back and defensive halfback in the Mid-American Conference. He was selected to the Greater-Cleveland football squad of 1948, was President of his high school class and a member of The National Honor Society. In 1998, he was inducted into the Collinwood High School Hall of Fame. While a college student, he was the Vice President of the Delta-Sigma-Phi Fraternity and worked part-time at the post office and Kalamazoo State Hospital. As a distinguished military graduate, he was commissioned into the Regular Army as a Lieutenant through the Army's ROTC program. In 2003, he was honored with selection into Western Michigan University Military Science Hall of Fame as the 25th person so honored in the 50-year history of the program.

During his military career, he served in the 101st Airborne Division twice, the 8th Infantry Division (Airborne) in Europe, ROTC Instructor, Michigan State University, First Air Cavalry Division (Airborne) in Vietnam, Department of the Army Staff at the Pentagon, Group Commander of the 45th Support Group and Post Commander in Hawaii, and Deputy Commander, US Research and Development Soldier Center, Natick, Massachusetts. He was a Master Parachutist with 96 unit jumps (three in Vietnam combat zone). He also graduated from Jump-Master and Ranger schools, Fort Benning, Georgia, and the Parachute Rigging and Air Delivery training at Ft. Lee, VA, the US Air Force Command and Staff College, Montgomery, Alabama and the US Army War College, Carlisle.

His military awards include: the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Unit Citation, Cross of Gallantry with palm, Overseas Service Badge (2) and Headquarters, Department of the Army Identification Badge.

Following his retirement in 1979 from the Army, he was employed by Penn State University, Harrisburg and later by the Commonwealth of PA in Human Resources. In 1998 he was recognized by the Governor of Ohio for 40 years of Government Service.

He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church of Carlisle where he served as President of Trustees, Carlisle Exchange Club where he served as President, 1988-89, and was honored as Exchangite of the Decade in 2017 for community efforts in reducing child abuse, Western Michigan Athletic "W" Club, Carlisle Penn State Boosters Club, Military Officers Association of America, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Carlisle Elks Club.

A memorial service will be held to honor and remember Robert on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Hoffman Funeral home located at 2020 W Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania 17013. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign the guestbook please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.