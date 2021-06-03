Colonel (Ret) Albert "Al" S. Rydel Jr., 89, beloved husband of Charlsie Rydel, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 at his home in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. He was born in Irwin, PA on May 1, 1932 to Sally (Mach) and Albert Rydel, Polish immigrants.

Colonel Rydel graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1954. After graduation, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He attained the rank of full Colonel before his retirement in 1975. During his military career, he served honorably in the First Cavalry /7th Armor Division, including tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. He taught ROTC at Pennsylvania State University from 1964-67 and was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle 1974-75. Colonel Rydel received numerous medals for meritorious service, including a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Legion of Merit.