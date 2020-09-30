Colonel John F. Keith

In 1965 he graduated from the United States Military Academy and after serving in Vietnam completed an MBA from University of Alabama. 30 years on active duty included assignments in North Carolina, Dominican Republic, Pennsylvania, Vietnam, Oklahoma, Alabama, Washington DC, Germany, Kansas, California, and South Carolina, before retiring at the Army War College. His civilian career was equally as diverse. He began as head of Veterans Affairs for the Pennsylvania National Guard at Indiantown Gap which included support of the Scotland School for Veterans children. Next he became President of a non-profit organization to support the state parks of PA. He created friends groups who would work to protect the parks and grow them through donations. He also worked for the state of PA under Governor Tom Ridge during the beginning of Realignment and closing of military installations (BRAC). He and the BRAC pack worked to defend and support the significance of the PA military installations.