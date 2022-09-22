Colonel Gabriel W. Horlowitz

Colonel Gabriel W. Horkowitz

April 08, 1923 - September 18, 2022

Colonel Gabriel William Horkowitz of Carlisle, PA, U.S. Army retired, 99, born in McAdoo, PA on April 8, 1923, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, PA. Gabriel was the son of Simeon Horkowitz and Mary (Leshefka) Horkowitz of Lansford, PA.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Frances (Colameco) Horkowitz and his daughter Lynne (Horkowitz) Schwartz, brother Simon Horkowitz, brother Sylvester Horkowitz and sister Vilma (Horkowitz) Trachtman.

A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps and U. S. Army Dental Corps for over thirty years before his retirement in 1983.

Gabriel received a doctorate of Dental Surgery from Temple University in 1952 and completed post-graduate studies in Periodontology at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 1962. He received a Master of Arts degree in Humanities from the Pennsylvania State University in 1992.

He was a member of the Pennsylvania Dental Association and the American Academy of Periodontology.

Gabriel's pastimes included graphic art, sculpture, woodcarving and piano playing. In his younger days he played with Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey. He painted still lifes, portraits, landscapes and many other subjects in a variety of mediums. His work graces American homes from coast to coast. He also painted sets for local theatre productions.

Gabriel is survived by his daughter Ruth (Horkowitz) Macfarlane and husband Bryan, of Center Valley, son Carl Gabriel Horkowitz of El Paso, TX, sister Eleanor (Horkowitz) Carlin of Bryn Mawr, PA, granddaughter Rebecca (Schwartz) Garrison and husband Jeremy of Phoenix, AZ, grandson Benjamin Schwartz of Tucson, AZ, and great grandsons Jack, Levi and Rhys Garrison of Phoenix, AZ.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Carlisle, PA.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Viewing will be held at the church from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at a later time at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

