COL (RET) James Harrison Aarestad, US Army

James Harrison Aarestad, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, age 97, died January 13, 2022, at his home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Colonel Aarestad was born on December 3, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the eldest son of Selmer and Myrthel Aarestad. In World War II he served in the 502d Bombardment Group (B29's) of the 20th Air Force; in Korea, the Pusan Detachment of the Korean Military Advisory Group; and in the Vietnam War he commanded the 2d Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhorse). In all, he soldiered in seven campaigns, was decorated five times for valor and served overseas two and a half years in theaters of war. His Army career of 33 years began in 1943 at Fort Riley in the Cavalry. From that time, except for WWII, he served as an Armor Officer, mainly in tank and armored cavalry units, commanding from platoon to brigade. As a General Staff Officer, he specialized in operations and strategic planning at the Division and Field Force/Corps level and on the Army General Staff in the Pentagon. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in the class of 1949. In later years he earned a master's degree in International Relations from Georgetown University and attended the Army's Armor and Transportation Schools, the Command and General Staff College and the National War College. His assignments took him and his wife Mary-Jo and daughter, Elizabeth, to Germany three times during the Cold War. Here he served in the 63d and 32d Armor; commanded the 3d Battalion 33d Armor ("The Pickles"); then, Chief of Staff, 1st Armored Division; and finally command of the 2d Brigade, 3d Armored Division. His final posting, prior to retirement, was to the staff and faculty of the Army War College where he was the Director of Far East Studies and the National Security Seminar. Upon retirement from the Army Col. Aarestad pursued careers in public education, industrial development, and national security. For 13 years he was the Secretary/Business Manager of the Dover Area School District, three years as the Director of Industrial Development for the State of North Carolina, and Chairman and Chairman Emeritus of the York County PA Industrial Development Corporation. Colonel Aarestad's military awards and decorations include the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross and two awards of the Presidential Unit Citation. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, the U.S. Cavalry Association, the 11th Armored Calvary Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, the Officers and Society of the 1st Infantry Division, Ends of the Earth (New York City), Cavalry and Guards Club (London), the Army-Navy Country Club, Rotary, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is preceded in death by his dearly beloved wife of 66 years, Mary-Jo. He is survived by a daughter Elizabeth of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Daniel (Emiri), William, Emma (Aaron), and Henry; and two sisters, Rhoda Rodgers of Leawood, Kansas and Karen Teige of Lakeland, Florida. A Burial of the Dead Rite II will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. John's Episcopal Church, On the Square in Carlisle with The Rev. Adam Kradle and The Rev. Melissa Wilcox officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church parish hall. Interment service with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.