Col. Jerry Draper

Col. Jerry Draper

Jerry, 80, of Mechanicsburg, died Monday. Jerry's survivors include wife, Linda (Mitton) Draper; his two children: Lt. Col. Michael Draper and Lisa Draper.

Join Jerry's family for his in person viewing at 9:00, virtual viewing at 10:00 and service at 10:30 on Friday at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Read Jerry's full obituary, view his memorial video, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

