On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Cody Forrest Blakesslee, 29, of Newville, unexpectedly gained his angel wings.
Born in Harrisburg on March 20, 1991, he was the son of Dennis and Mona (Blakesslee) Smith of Newville.
Cody was a graduate of Big Spring High School and was most recently employed at One Stop Auto Service Center as an Auto Service Technician.
Cody's joys in life included hunting, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. As a youngster, he was an exceptional baseball and soccer player. He delighted in making people laugh and loved drawing.
A very compassionate person, Cody exhibited a real empathy for others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father are his daughter: Aubree Rayne Blakesslee and her mother Rachael Emily Blakesslee of Newville; a sister: Abigail Messenger (John) of Carlisle; a brother: Christopher Adam Repman of Chambersburg; an uncle: Kenneth Dean Blakesslee (Christal) of Boiling Springs; three aunts: Kelly Blakesslee-Kiner of Mechanicsburg; Christy Lynn (Kraig) Koschnick of Montanna and Lisa Lagasse of Florida; maternal grandparents: Gary and Shirley Blakesslee of Boiling Springs; paternal grandparents: Scott and Theresa Hershberger of Newville and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:30 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. Private Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Brian Warner officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.
COVID-19 guidance of social distancing and masks will be followed.
