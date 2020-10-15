On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Cody Forrest Blakesslee, 29, of Newville, unexpectedly gained his angel wings.

Born in Harrisburg on March 20, 1991, he was the son of Dennis and Mona (Blakesslee) Smith of Newville.

Cody was a graduate of Big Spring High School and was most recently employed at One Stop Auto Service Center as an Auto Service Technician.

Cody's joys in life included hunting, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. As a youngster, he was an exceptional baseball and soccer player. He delighted in making people laugh and loved drawing.

A very compassionate person, Cody exhibited a real empathy for others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.