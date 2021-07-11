Clyde W. Barrick, age 85 of Carlisle, passed away July 9, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle Regional Hospital. Born September 24, 1935 in Carlisle, son of the late Victor E. and Emma (Whisler) Barrick. His wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Lebo) Barrick, passed away in 2015.
Clyde quit school in the 8th grade to work on the farm and owned his own dairy farm, until retirement. He was a life-member of Barnitz United Methodist Church, loved bluegrass country music and had a passion for Oliver tractors, both working and toy. He was a charter member of the Keystone Oliver Club and served nineteen years as a board member. He loved going to tractor shows, steam engine shows and Corvettes. Clyde was a life member of the Penn Twp. Vol. Fire Co. and was a former trustee. He was a supervisor for Penn Twp. In 1970, he was awarded the PA Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Later, he became the president and a board member for the Cumberland County farm bureau, where he was part of implementing to preserve farm land. He was also a board member of the Williams Grove Historical Society for many years and was a member of the South Mountain Steam Engine Club.
Clyde is survived by his children Judy E. Allen and partner, Joe Stender, Selinsgrove; Victor G. (Cheryl) Barrick, Carlisle; Jill L. (Jay R.) Gensimore, Carlisle and David (Jill) Barrick, Newville; grandchildren Jeremy (Michelle) Barrick, Dillsburg; Joshua (Heather) Barrick, Carlisle; Grant Allen, Selinsgrove; Michael (Angel) Gensimore, Fayetteville; Jacob Gensimore, Roxbury; Hunter Barrick and fiancé Nicky Witte, Dillsburg and Blake Barrick, Newville and great-grandchildren Emma; Ava; Keegan; Braylon; Charlotte; Hadley; Matthan and Torin Barrick.
Clyde was preceded in death by his sisters, Vada Keck and Mabel Stitt and son-in-law, Laird Allen.
Family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Wednesday July 14, 2021 and from 10:00am until time of funeral service at 11:00am on Thursday July 15, 2021 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation to the Penn Twp. Vol. Fire Co. #50 1750 Pine Rd Newville PA 17241.
