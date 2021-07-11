Clyde W. Barrick

Clyde quit school in the 8th grade to work on the farm and owned his own dairy farm, until retirement. He was a life-member of Barnitz United Methodist Church, loved bluegrass country music and had a passion for Oliver tractors, both working and toy. He was a charter member of the Keystone Oliver Club and served nineteen years as a board member. He loved going to tractor shows, steam engine shows and Corvettes. Clyde was a life member of the Penn Twp. Vol. Fire Co. and was a former trustee. He was a supervisor for Penn Twp. In 1970, he was awarded the PA Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Later, he became the president and a board member for the Cumberland County farm bureau, where he was part of implementing to preserve farm land. He was also a board member of the Williams Grove Historical Society for many years and was a member of the South Mountain Steam Engine Club.