Clyde R. Feister

Clyde R. "Butch" Feister, 71, of Mt. Holly Springs, died Monday, September 5, 2022. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. A full obituary is available at www.Since1853.com.